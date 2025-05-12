Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,091 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,375,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

