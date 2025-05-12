Logan Stone Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the period. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II accounts for approximately 0.6% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 612,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

