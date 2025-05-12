1,338,380 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Bought by Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC

Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Borr Drilling accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Borr Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $10,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 842.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,949,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,000 shares during the period. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $5,070,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of BORR stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.77. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
