Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4%

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

