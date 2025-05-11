KKM Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

