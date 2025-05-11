KKM Financial LLC Has $789,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KKM Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,393,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

