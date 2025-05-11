Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Acquires Shares of 5,280 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.16 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

