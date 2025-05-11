Top Shipping Stocks To Research – May 8th

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that transport goods and cargo—most often by sea but also via rail, road or air. Their performance tends to track global trade volumes and freight-rate cycles, making them sensitive to economic growth, oil prices and supply-chain disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,274,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,128. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 4,044,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

