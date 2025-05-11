Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,004,117 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $188,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

