Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 362,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $243.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

