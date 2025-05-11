65,623 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,627,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of AJG opened at $338.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $244.60 and a 52-week high of $350.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.78.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. This represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,830. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
