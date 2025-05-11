eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 367,158 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.4% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $53,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in eBay by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 201,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 120,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,754 shares in the company, valued at $39,855,751.82. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

