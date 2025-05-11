Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,994 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $222,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,501.04. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,497 shares of company stock valued at $31,056,815 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

