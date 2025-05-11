Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.47, Zacks reports.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36.
