Promising Fintech Stocks To Research – May 10th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, TaskUs, The Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, and UP Fintech are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that leverage technology to deliver financial services—ranging from digital payments and peer-to-peer lending to blockchain applications and robo-advisory platforms. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to a sector that aims to disrupt and enhance traditional banking, insurance, and investment models through innovative digital solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $42.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,452.53. The stock had a trading volume of 382,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,631. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,081.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,982.42. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,501.00.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,046,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

TaskUs (TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Shares of TASK traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 7,547,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of CG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. 2,587,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,644. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. 944,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,514. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $127.17. 408,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 2,858,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,042. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

