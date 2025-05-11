JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $40.64 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $40,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $706.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.19 and a 200-day moving average of $701.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.