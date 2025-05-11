Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Cencora, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of products derived from biological processes—such as novel drugs, gene therapies, or diagnostic tools. Because these companies often invest heavily in long-term R&D and must clear rigorous regulatory hurdles, their stock prices can be more volatile than those of established industries. Investors are typically drawn by the potential for breakthrough treatments but must also weigh high clinical and approval risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.93. 2,318,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $401.75 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.42. 4,535,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average is $219.46. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of COR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.12. 2,786,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.30. 1,641,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,826. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.74 and a 200 day moving average of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of -193.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

