Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Schlumberger stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

