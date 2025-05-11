Medical Stocks Worth Watching – May 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare service providers. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to companies that develop, produce and distribute treatments, technologies and services aimed at improving patient outcomes, with performance often driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $757.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,368. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $818.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $813.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,913,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,794,678. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $72.98.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $353.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $385.70 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day moving average is $525.18.

