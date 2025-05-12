EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $70.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.