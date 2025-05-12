Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.24, Zacks reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $139,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,606.06. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.