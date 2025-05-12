Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Releases Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 21.93%.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SUGBY stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Suruga Bank has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

