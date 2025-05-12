Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Releases Earnings Results

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 21.93%.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
Shares of SUGBY stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Suruga Bank has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.06.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
