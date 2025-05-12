Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

4/29/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/31/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

