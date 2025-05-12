Vertiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 63,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,714 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 7.7%

VRT traded up $7.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,554. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.