Best Utility Stocks To Consider – May 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Nuvve, Rivian Automotive, Eaton, and CRH are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications—often operating under government regulation or as natural monopolies. Because they generate stable cash flows and pay consistent dividends, they tend to exhibit lower volatility and attract income-focused, risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.05. 132,028,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,242,957. The company has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day moving average of $327.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.58. 3,617,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,493. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.53 and its 200 day moving average is $484.75. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.45. 76,201,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,066,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,946,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,053. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 50,513,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,262,643. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.01. 2,038,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,971. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,798. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

See Also