Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 5354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRMN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karman from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Karman Trading Up 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Karman during the first quarter worth $155,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Karman during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

