Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 44670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

