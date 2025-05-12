Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEP

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.