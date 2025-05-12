Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 12110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 3.0%

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. The firm has a market cap of C$830.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.