Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.24%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 0.2%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 24,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

