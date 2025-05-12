APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 2239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at $239,748,997.44. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2,058.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 217,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

