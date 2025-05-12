Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 251342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 3.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
