Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 251342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

