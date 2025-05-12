The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $45.15. 1,651,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,521. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 145.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

