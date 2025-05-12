Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Arko from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Arko stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 536,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $601.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.72. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Arko by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,710,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 971,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 399,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arko by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arko by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

