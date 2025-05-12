Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological research and techniques—such as genetic engineering, cell therapy and molecular diagnostics—to develop products ranging from pharmaceuticals to medical devices. Because these companies often depend on lengthy, costly R&D and regulatory approvals, their share prices can swing dramatically based on clinical trial results or FDA decisions, offering investors both significant upside potential and elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $191.09. 4,983,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded up $25.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $401.75 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,263. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

