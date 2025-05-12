Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, Eos Energy Enterprises, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or development of lithium—a lightweight metal that’s a critical component in rechargeable batteries. As electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid-scale energy storage expand, lithium demand has surged, making these equities a way to gain exposure to the battery-materials cycle. Because lithium markets can be sensitive to shifts in supply, technology and policy, lithium stocks often experience notable price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.04. 6,862,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,553,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $20.13. 4,014,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,724. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,432,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,857,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

