Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $26.80 on Monday, reaching $429.93. 2,233,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,610. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.75 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

