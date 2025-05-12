Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Uber Technologies stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

NYSE UBER traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,131,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 50,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.