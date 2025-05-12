Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in IDEXX Laboratories stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $16.09 on Monday, hitting $507.79. 353,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

