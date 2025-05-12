Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 41124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,973,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $15,057,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $9,353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,081,000 after buying an additional 387,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.