Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lassonde Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.60.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
