Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised Lassonde Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$205.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lassonde Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.60.

Lassonde Industries stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$210.80. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203. The company has a market cap of C$647.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$132.99 and a twelve month high of C$217.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$188.41.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

