Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.
Sharp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.
Sharp Company Profile
