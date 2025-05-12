Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.

Sharp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

