iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

May 12th, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLUGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 29766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 503,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 325,390 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

