TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

