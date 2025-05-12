Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFP. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.
Canfor Trading Up 4.0%
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.
