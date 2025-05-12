Scotiabank Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$20.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE IFP traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,786. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$12.84 and a twelve month high of C$21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,820.14. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

