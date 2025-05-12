Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.2%

AQN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.08. 1,611,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$6.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

