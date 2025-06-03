Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 125,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 40,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

