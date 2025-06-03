Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – June 3rd

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Lucid Group are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the design, manufacturing, or supply of electric vehicles and related components (such as batteries and charging infrastructure). Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for zero-emission transportation. Performance in this sector is often driven by technological innovation, regulatory incentives, and shifts in consumer demand toward sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,922,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,906,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.29.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,941,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.24. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

LCID remained flat at $2.20 on Tuesday. 102,217,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,485,457. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

