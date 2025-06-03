Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFN. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Hafnia Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:HAFN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,387. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

